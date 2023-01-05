Coastal Flood Warning issued January 5 at 10:29AM PST until January 5 at 4:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

* WHAT…For the Coastal Flood Warning, coastal flooding is

possible due to excessive rainfall runoff, high tide, and large

westerly swell. For the High Surf Warning, dangerously large

breaking waves of 25 to 30 feet.

* WHERE…San Francisco Peninsula Coast and Southern Monterey

Bay and Big Sur Coast.

* WHEN…For the Coastal Flood Warning, until 4 PM PST this

afternoon. For the High Surf Warning, until 3 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Numerous roads may be closed. Low lying property

including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure

will be inundated. Some shoreline erosion will occur. Breaking

waves can sweep people off jetties and docks, and into

dangerous seas. Life-threatening swimming conditions and

significant beach erosion can be expected.

Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If

travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through

water of unknown depth.

Everyone should remain out of the water due to life-threatening

surf conditions. Stay off of jetties, piers, and other waterside

infrastructure.