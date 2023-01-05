Coastal Flood Warning issued January 5 at 10:29AM PST until January 5 at 4:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…For the Coastal Flood Warning, coastal flooding is
possible due to excessive rainfall runoff, high tide, and large
westerly swell. For the High Surf Advisory, dangerously large
breaking waves of 17 to 22 feet.
* WHERE…Northern Monterey Bay.
* WHEN…For the Coastal Flood Warning, until 4 PM PST this
afternoon. For the High Surf Advisory, until 3 AM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Numerous roads may be closed. Low lying property
including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure
will be inundated. Some shoreline erosion will occur.
Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach
erosion.
Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If
travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through
water of unknown depth.
Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to
dangerous surf conditions.