Coastal Flood Warning issued January 5 at 10:29AM PST until January 5 at 4:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

* WHAT…For the Coastal Flood Warning, coastal flooding is

possible due to excessive rainfall runoff, high tide, and large

westerly swell. For the High Surf Advisory, dangerously large

breaking waves of 17 to 22 feet.

* WHERE…Northern Monterey Bay.

* WHEN…For the Coastal Flood Warning, until 4 PM PST this

afternoon. For the High Surf Advisory, until 3 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Numerous roads may be closed. Low lying property

including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure

will be inundated. Some shoreline erosion will occur.

Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach

erosion.

Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If

travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through

water of unknown depth.

Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to

dangerous surf conditions.