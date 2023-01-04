Special Weather Statement issued January 4 at 5:23PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

At 523 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking gusty winds along a line

extending from near Santa Cruz to 9 miles southwest of Partington

Ridge. Movement was northeast at 65 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

San Jose, Fremont, Salinas, Hayward, Sunnyvale, Santa Clara, San

Mateo, Redwood City, Mountain View, Union City, Milpitas, Palo Alto,

Santa Cruz, Cupertino, Watsonville, Gilroy, Newark, Campbell, Morgan

Hill and Seaside.

This includes Highway 1 between Mile Markers 1 and 2, between Mile

Markers 15 and 22, between Mile Markers 32 and 34, and between Mile

Markers 37 and 75.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.