High Wind Warning issued January 4 at 9:45AM PST until January 5 at 6:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Southeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands and Santa Cruz and

Anacapa Islands.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as

trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will

be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Some

roadways that may be affected by strong winds include US

Highways 1 and 101 and State Routes 41, 46, and 246 across the

coast and valleys.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.