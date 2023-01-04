High Wind Warning issued January 4 at 9:45AM PST until January 5 at 6:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Southeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands and Santa Cruz and
Anacapa Islands.
* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as
trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will
be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Some
roadways that may be affected by strong winds include US
Highways 1 and 101 and State Routes 41, 46, and 246 across the
coast and valleys.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.