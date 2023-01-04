High Wind Warning issued January 4 at 1:25PM PST until January 5 at 10:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…Southerly winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph in
valley locations. 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 80 mph above
1000 feet. Local gusts to around 90 mph along the coast and
highest peaks.
* WHERE…The greater San Francisco Bay Area and Central Coast.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Saturated soils will allow for trees to
topple more easily during this prolonged wind event. The
strongest winds will be during the cold frontal passage late
Wednesday afternoon through early Thursday morning.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.