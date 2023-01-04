High Surf Warning issued January 4 at 1:45PM PST until January 6 at 3:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…Dangerously large breaking waves of 20 to 27 feet
expected.
* WHERE…San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Southern Monterey Bay
and the Big Sur Coast.
* WHEN…From 7 AM Thursday to 3 AM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Breaking waves can sweep people off jetties and
docks, and into dangerous seas. Life-threatening swimming
conditions and significant beach erosion can be expected.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The ocean is an unrelenting environment
with little to no chance of rescue. Respect this force of
nature and remain well away from hazardous ocean conditions.
Everyone should remain out of the water due to life-threatening
surf conditions. Stay off of jetties, piers, and other waterside
infrastructure.