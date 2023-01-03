High Surf Warning issued January 3 at 8:42PM PST until January 6 at 3:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

* WHAT…Dangerously large breaking waves of 20 to 27 feet

expected.

* WHERE…Exposed coastal areas of San Francisco, Coastal North

Bay Including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco

Peninsula Coast and Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast.

* WHEN…From 7 AM Thursday to 3 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Extremely dangerous swimming and surfing conditions

and localized beach erosion. Very large shorebreak. Much

farther than normal wave runup. Some beaches will be inundated

at high tide. Rounding or climbing over rock outcroppings will

be extremely dangerous. Fishing off rock walls or jetties may

wash you out to sea.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The ocean is an unrelenting environment

with little to no chance of rescue. Respect this force of

nature and remain well away from hazardous ocean conditions.

Everyone should remain out of the water due to life-threatening

surf conditions. Stay off of jetties, piers, and other waterside

infrastructure.