High Surf Warning issued January 3 at 8:03PM PST until January 6 at 3:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…Dangerously large breaking waves of 20 to 27 feet
expected.
* WHERE…Exposed coastal areas of San Francisco, Coastal North
Bay Including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco
Peninsula Coast and Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast.
* WHEN…From 7 AM Thursday to 3 AM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Extremely dangerous swimming and surfing conditions
and localized beach erosion. Very arge shorebreak. Much farther
than normal wave runup. Some beaches will be inundated at high
tide. Rounding or climbing over rock outcroppings will be
extremely dangerous. Fishing off rock walls or jetties may wash
you out to sea.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The ocean is an unrelenting environment
with little to no chance of rescue. Respect this force of nature
and remain well away from hazardous ocean conditions.
Everyone should remain out of the water due to life-threatening
surf conditions. Stay off of jetties, piers, and other waterside
infrastructure.