High Surf Warning issued January 3 at 8:03PM PST until January 6 at 3:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

* WHAT…Dangerously large breaking waves of 20 to 27 feet

expected.

* WHERE…Exposed coastal areas of San Francisco, Coastal North

Bay Including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco

Peninsula Coast and Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast.

* WHEN…From 7 AM Thursday to 3 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Extremely dangerous swimming and surfing conditions

and localized beach erosion. Very arge shorebreak. Much farther

than normal wave runup. Some beaches will be inundated at high

tide. Rounding or climbing over rock outcroppings will be

extremely dangerous. Fishing off rock walls or jetties may wash

you out to sea.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The ocean is an unrelenting environment

with little to no chance of rescue. Respect this force of nature

and remain well away from hazardous ocean conditions.

Everyone should remain out of the water due to life-threatening

surf conditions. Stay off of jetties, piers, and other waterside

infrastructure.