Wind Advisory issued December 31 at 9:40AM PST until December 31 at 5:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Central Coast, strongest winds coast and hills.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM PST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A period of strong winds will accompany a
frontal passage through this afternoon. During this period of
heavy rain, the combination of strong winds and saturated soils
may bring down trees and limbs causing possible power outages.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.