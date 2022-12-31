Wind Advisory issued December 31 at 2:14AM PST until December 31 at 1:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

* WHAT…South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Southern Salinas Valley, Arroyo Seco, and Lake San

Antonio, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest,

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park, Northern Salinas Valley, Hollister

Valley, and Carmel Valley and Southern Monterey Bay and Big

Sur Coast.

* WHEN…Until 1 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A period of strong winds will accompany a

frontal passage overnight into early Saturday morning. During

this period of heavy rain, the combination of strong winds and

saturated soils may bring down trees and limbs causing

possible power outages.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.