Wind Advisory issued December 31 at 2:14AM PST until December 31 at 10:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

* WHAT…South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* WHERE…Portions of California.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A period of strong winds will accompany a

frontal passage overnight into early Saturday morning. During

this period of heavy rain, the combination of strong winds and

saturated soils may bring down trees and limbs causing

possible power outages.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.