Wind Advisory issued December 31 at 12:55PM PST until December 31 at 5:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

* WHAT…South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Central Coast, strongest winds coast and hills.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A period of strong winds will accompany a

frontal passage through this afternoon. During this period of

heavy rain, the combination of strong winds and saturated

soils may bring down trees and limbs causing possible power

outages.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.