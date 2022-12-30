Wind Advisory issued December 30 at 9:00PM PST until December 31 at 1:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Southern Salinas Valley, Arroyo Seco, and Lake San
Antonio, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest,
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park, Northern Salinas Valley, Hollister
Valley, and Carmel Valley and Southern Monterey Bay and Big
Sur Coast.
* WHEN…From 4 AM to 1 PM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A period of strong winds will accompany a
frontal passage overnight into early Saturday morning. During
this period of heavy rain, the combination of strong winds and
saturated soils may bring down trees and limbs causing possible
power outages.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.