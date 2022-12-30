Wind Advisory issued December 30 at 9:00PM PST until December 31 at 10:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

* WHAT…South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Portions of California.

* WHEN…From 1 AM to 10 AM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A period of strong winds will accompany a

frontal passage overnight into early Saturday morning. During

this period of heavy rain, the combination of strong winds and

saturated soils may bring down trees and limbs causing possible

power outages.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.