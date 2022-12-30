Wind Advisory issued December 30 at 12:53PM PST until December 31 at 1:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…The Central Coast. Strongest winds coast and hills.
* WHEN…From 4 AM to 1 PM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A period of strong winds will accompany a
frontal passage Saturday morning. During this period of heavy
rain, the combination of strong winds and saturated soils may
bring down trees and limbs causing possible power outages.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.