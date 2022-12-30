Wind Advisory issued December 30 at 12:53PM PST until December 31 at 10:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

* WHAT…South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph.

* WHERE…Greater Bay Area, strongest winds coast and hills.

* WHEN…From 1 AM to 10 AM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A period of strong winds will accompany a

frontal passage overnight into Saturday morning. During this

period of heavy rain, the combination of strong winds and

saturated soils may bring down trees and limbs causing possible

power outages..

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.