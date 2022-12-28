Dense Fog Advisory issued December 28 at 5:10AM PST until December 28 at 8:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

* WHAT…Visibility ranging 1/4 to 2 miles will impact driving

conditions with patchy dense fog.

* WHERE…Portions of the Salinas Valley and around the Monterey

Bay between Watsonville and Pacific Grove including local areas

of Highway 101. Southern Salinas Valley, Arroyo Seco, and Lake

San Antonio, Northern Salinas Valley, Hollister Valley, and

Carmel Valley and Southern Monterey Bay.

* WHEN…Until 8 AM PST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. Be

prepared that visibilities may suddenly drop while driving.

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.