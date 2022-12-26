Wind Advisory issued December 26 at 11:34PM PST until December 27 at 6:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph and
local gusts up to 60 mph over the ridges and peaks.
* WHERE…Marin Coastal Range, Sonoma Coastal Range, North Bay
Interior Mountains, Coastal North Bay, Including Point Reyes
National Seashore, the City of San Francisco, San Mateo
Peninsula, East Bay Hills, and the Santa Cruz Mountains.
* WHEN…Through 6 AM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…These winds are associated with a strong
frontal boundary that will produce heavy rain on Saturday.
Strongest winds are expected along the immediate San Mateo
Coastline, the Santa Cruz Mountains and the interior East Bay
and Santa Clara ranges. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.