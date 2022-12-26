Beach Hazards Statement issued December 26 at 5:53PM PST until December 27 at 9:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…For the Beach Hazards Statement, surf heights of 12 to 17
feet expected. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves
of 20 to 25 feet expected.
* WHERE…San Francisco, Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes
National Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Northern
Monterey Bay and Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast.
* WHEN…For the Beach Hazards Statement, through Tuesday morning. For
the High Surf Advisory, from 9 AM Tuesday to 9 AM PST
Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and
localized beach erosion. Large shorebreak. Farther than normal
wave runup. Some beaches will be inundated at high tide.
Rounding or climbing over rock outcroppings will be extremely
dangerous. Fishing off rock walls or jetties may wash you out to
sea.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The ocean is an unrelenting environment
with little to no chance of rescue. Respect this force of nature
and remain well away from hazardous ocean conditions.
Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.