Beach Hazards Statement issued December 25 at 2:19PM PST until December 27 at 9:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…For the Beach Hazards Statement, surf height of 12 to 17
feet expected. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves
of 20 to 25 expected.
* WHERE…Well exposed coastal areas of San Francisco, Coastal
North Bay Including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco
Peninsula Coast, Northern Monterey Bay and Southern Monterey
Bay and Big Sur Coast.
* WHEN…For the Beach Hazards Statement, from Monday morning
through Tuesday morning. For the High Surf Advisory, from 9 AM
Tuesday to 9 AM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and
localized beach erosion. Large shorebreak. Farther than normal
wave runup. Some beaches will be inundated at high tide.
Rounding or climbing over rock outcroppings will be extremely
dangerous. Fishing off rock walls or jetties may wash you out to
sea.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The ocean is an unrelenting environment
with little to no chance of rescue. Respect this force of nature
and remain well away from hazardous ocean conditions.
Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to
dangerous surf conditions.
Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.