Dense Fog Advisory issued December 24 at 7:43AM PST until December 24 at 9:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

* WHERE…Southern Salinas Valley, Arroyo Seco, and Lake San Antonio, Northern Salinas Valley, Hollister Valley, and Carmel Valley and Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast.

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

