Dense Fog Advisory issued December 24 at 7:43AM PST until December 24 at 9:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE…Southern Salinas Valley, Arroyo Seco, and Lake San
Antonio, Northern Salinas Valley, Hollister Valley, and Carmel
Valley and Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.