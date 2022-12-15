Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Updated
today at 10:38 AM
Published 8:56 PM

Freeze Warning issued December 15 at 8:56PM PST until December 16 at 9:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected.

* WHERE…Portions of California.

* WHEN…From 1 AM to 9 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing. Cold temperatures will be dangerous to unsheltered
and exposed individuals.
Limit personal exposure to the cold. Take steps now to protect
tender plants and pets from the cold. To prevent freezing and
possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped,
drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground
sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes
to protect them from freezing.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content