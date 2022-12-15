Freeze Warning issued December 15 at 8:47PM PST until December 16 at 9:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32 expected.
* WHERE…Portions of California.
* WHEN…From 1 AM to 9 AM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing. Cold temperatures will be dangerous to unsheltered
and exposed individuals.
Limit personal exposure to the cold. Take steps now to protect
tender plants and pets from the cold. To prevent freezing and
possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped,
drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground
sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes
to protect them from freezing.