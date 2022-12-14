Freeze Warning issued December 14 at 12:49AM PST until December 15 at 9:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures of 32 or colder expected.
* WHERE…Portions of the Bay Area and Central Coast.
* WHEN…For the first Freeze Warning, until 9 AM PST this
morning. For the second Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 9 AM PST
Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.