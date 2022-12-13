Freeze Warning issued December 13 at 1:19PM PST until December 14 at 9:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected.

Temperatures in the coldest inland areas will dip into the mid

to upper 20’s.

* WHERE…North Bay Interior Mountains, North Bay Interior

Valleys, Southern Salinas Valley, Arroyo Seco, and Lake San

Antonio and Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey

County including Pinnacles National Park.

* WHEN…From 1 AM to 9 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.