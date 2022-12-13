Freeze Warning issued December 13 at 1:12AM PST until December 14 at 9:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures of32 degrees or colder
expected.
* WHERE…North Bay Interior Mountains, Southern Salinas Valley,
Arroyo Seco, and Lake San Antonio and Mountains of San Benito
and Interior Monterey County including Pinnacles National Park.
* WHEN…From 1 AM to 9 AM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.