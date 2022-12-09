Wind Advisory issued December 9 at 3:26AM PST until December 10 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…Within Valley areas: South winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts 25 to 35 mph, slight chance up to 40 mph expected. For
Ridges and Hilltops: South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 35 to
45 mph, up to 50 mph expected.
* WHERE…Southern Salinas Valley, Arroyo Seco, and Lake San
Antonio, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest,
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park, Northern Salinas Valley, Hollister
Valley, and Carmel Valley and Southern Monterey Bay and Big
Sur Coast.
* WHEN…From 7 AM to 6 PM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…These winds are associated with a strong
frontal boundary that will produce heavy rain on Saturday.
Strongest winds are expected along the immediate Big Sur
Coastline and the Gabilan Range.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.