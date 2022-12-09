Wind Advisory issued December 9 at 3:26AM PST until December 10 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

* WHAT…Within Valley areas: South winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts 25 to 35 mph, slight chance up to 40 mph expected. For

Ridges and Hilltops: South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 35 to

45 mph, up to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE…Southern Salinas Valley, Arroyo Seco, and Lake San

Antonio, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest,

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park, Northern Salinas Valley, Hollister

Valley, and Carmel Valley and Southern Monterey Bay and Big

Sur Coast.

* WHEN…From 7 AM to 6 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…These winds are associated with a strong

frontal boundary that will produce heavy rain on Saturday.

Strongest winds are expected along the immediate Big Sur

Coastline and the Gabilan Range.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.