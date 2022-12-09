Wind Advisory issued December 9 at 3:26AM PST until December 10 at 3:00PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

* WHAT…Within Valley areas: South winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts 30 to 40 mph expected. For Ridges and Hilltops: South

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 35 to 45 mph, up to 55 mph

expected.

* WHERE…City of San Francisco, San Mateo Peninsula Coastline,

South Bay Shoreline, East Bay Valleys, East Bay Hills, Santa

Cruz Mountains, and the Santa Clara Valley.

* WHEN…From 2 AM to 3 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…These winds are associated with a strong

frontal boundary that will produce heavy rain on Saturday.

Strongest winds are expected along the immediate San Mateo

Coastline, the Santa Cruz Mountains and the interior East Bay

and Santa Clara ranges.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.