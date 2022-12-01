Freeze Warning issued December 1 at 1:31PM PST until December 2 at 9:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures of 26 to 32 degrees expected.
* WHERE…Eastern Santa Clara Hills.
* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 9 AM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.