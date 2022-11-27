Special Weather Statement issued November 27 at 11:45PM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
Patchy fog has developed along portions of Monterey Bay and within
the Salinas Valley. Visibility reductions to around 1/2 mile have
been observed, with reductions to around 1/4 mile possible in
spots. Patchy fog should persist at least through the next few,
with some potential for it to linger a bit later.
Motorists are advised to drive with caution as visibilities may
widely vary over short distances. Use low beam headlights and
leave extra distance between your vehicle and others on the road
when encountering significant reductions in visibility. Allow
extra time to travel to destinations.