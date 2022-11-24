Beach Hazards Statement issued November 24 at 1:30PM PST until November 25 at 1:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…Increased risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents
expected, especially for northwest facing beaches.
* WHERE…San Francisco, Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes
National Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula Coast and Southern
Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast.
* WHEN…Until 1 AM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Large, unexpected waves can run-up far onto the beach
without warning, sweeping people into the sea from rocks,
jetties, and beaches.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Long period northwest swell will move
approach the central California coast, with periods of around
19 to 21 seconds.
Don’t be fooled by an ocean that looks calm. There can be
30 minutes of small waves before a sneaker wave strikes. Avoid
rocks, jetties, and steep beaches. Stay much farther back from
the water and never turn your back on the ocean. Do not leave pets
or children unattended near the water.