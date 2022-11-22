Beach Hazards Statement issued until Thursday for parts of Monterey Bay and Big Sur
* WHAT…Increased risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents
expected, especially for northwest facing beaches.
* WHERE…San Francisco, Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes
National Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula Coast and Southern
Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast.
* WHEN…From Thursday morning through late Thursday night.
* IMPACTS…Large, unexpected waves can run-up far onto the
beach without warning, sweeping people into the sea from
rocks, jetties, and beaches. These waves can also move large
objects such as logs, crushing anyone caught underneath.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Long period northwest swell arrives early
Thursday morning, with periods of around 19 to 21 seconds.
Don’t be fooled by an ocean that looks calm. There can be
30 minutes of small waves before a sneaker wave strikes. Avoid
rocks and jetties. Avoid steep beaches. Stay much farther back
from the water and never turn your back on the ocean. Do not let
pets or children unattended near the water.