Beach Hazards Statement issued November 22 at 8:54PM PST until November 25 at 1:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

* WHAT…Increased risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents

expected, especially for northwest facing beaches.

* WHERE…San Francisco, Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes

National Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula Coast and Southern

Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast.

* WHEN…From Thursday morning through late Thursday night.

* IMPACTS…Large, unexpected waves can run-up far onto the

beach without warning, sweeping people into the sea from

rocks, jetties, and beaches. These waves can also move large

objects such as logs, crushing anyone caught underneath.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Long period northwest swell arrives early

Thursday morning, with periods of around 19 to 21 seconds.

Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.