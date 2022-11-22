Beach Hazards Statement issued November 22 at 8:54PM PST until November 25 at 1:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…Increased risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents
expected, especially for northwest facing beaches.
* WHERE…San Francisco, Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes
National Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula Coast and Southern
Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast.
* WHEN…From Thursday morning through late Thursday night.
* IMPACTS…Large, unexpected waves can run-up far onto the
beach without warning, sweeping people into the sea from
rocks, jetties, and beaches. These waves can also move large
objects such as logs, crushing anyone caught underneath.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Long period northwest swell arrives early
Thursday morning, with periods of around 19 to 21 seconds.
Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.