Beach Hazards Statement issued November 22 at 4:21AM PST until November 25 at 1:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…Increased risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents
expected, especially for northwest facing beaches.
* WHERE…San Francisco, Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes
National Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula Coast and Southern
Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast.
* WHEN…From Thursday morning through late Thursday night.
* IMPACTS…Large, unexpected waves can run-up far onto the beach
without warning, sweeping people into the sea from rocks,
jetties, and beaches. These waves can also move large objects
such as logs, crushing anyone caught underneath.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Long period northwest swell arrives early
Thursday morning, with periods of around 19 to 21 seconds.
Don’t be fooled by an ocean that looks calm. There can be 30
minutes of small waves before a sneaker wave strikes. Avoid rocks
and jetties. Avoid steep beaches. Stay much farther back from the
water and never turn your back on the ocean. Do not let pets or
children unattended near the water.