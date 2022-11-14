Skip to Content
today at 2:26 PM
Published 4:45 AM

Beach Hazards Statement issued November 14 at 4:45AM PST until November 14 at 10:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

* WHAT…Increased risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents
along the coast, especially for northwest facing beaches..

* WHERE…San Francisco, Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes
National Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Southern
Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Large, unexpected waves can run-up far onto the beach
without warning, sweeping people into the sea from rocks,
jetties, and beaches. These waves can also move large objects
such as logs, crushing anyone caught underneath.
Don’t be fooled by an ocean that looks calm. There can be 30
minutes of small waves before a sneaker wave strikes. Avoid rocks
and jetties. Avoid steep beaches. Stay much farther back from the
water and never turn your back on the ocean.

National Weather Service

