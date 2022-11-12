Beach Hazards Statement issued November 12 at 8:22PM PST until November 14 at 10:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…Increased risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents
along the coast, especially for northwest facing beaches.
* WHERE…San Francisco, Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes
National Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Southern
Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast.
* WHEN…From 10 AM PST Sunday to 10 AM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Large, unexpected waves can run-up far onto the
beach without warning, sweeping people into the sea from
rocks, jetties, and beaches. These waves can also move large
objects such as logs, crushing anyone caught underneath.
Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.