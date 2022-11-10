Hard Freeze Warning issued November 10 at 2:27AM PST until November 10 at 9:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures of 25 to 32 degrees.
* WHERE…Southern Salinas Valley, Arroyo Seco, and Lake San
Antonio and Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey
County including Pinnacles National Park.
* WHEN…For the Hard Freeze Warning, until 9 AM PST this
morning. For the Freeze Watch, from late tonight through
Friday morning.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.