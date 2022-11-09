Hard Freeze Warning issued November 9 at 12:08PM PST until November 10 at 9:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26F to 28F expected.
* WHERE…Southern Salinas Valley, Arroyo Seco, and Lake San
Antonio and Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey
County including Pinnacles National Park.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 9 AM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.