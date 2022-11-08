Wind Advisory issued November 8 at 4:14AM PST until November 8 at 10:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* WHERE…Portions of CA.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strong southerly winds associated with
strengthening surface low expected to approach the coastline.
Strongest gusts will occur at higher elevations, particularly
for the Santa Cruz Mountains.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.