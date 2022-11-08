Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued November 8 at 4:14AM PST until November 8 at 10:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

* WHAT…South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* WHERE…Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
and Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County
including Pinnacles National Park.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strong southerly winds associated with
strengthening surface low expected to approach the coastline.
Strongest gusts will occur at higher elevations.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

