Wind Advisory issued November 8 at 4:14AM PST until November 8 at 10:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

* WHAT…South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* WHERE…Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest

and Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County

including Pinnacles National Park.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strong southerly winds associated with

strengthening surface low expected to approach the coastline.

Strongest gusts will occur at higher elevations.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.