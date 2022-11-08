Beach Hazards Statement issued November 8 at 5:34AM PST until November 8 at 10:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…Large breaking waves and increased risk of rip currents.
* WHERE…Northern Monterey Bay.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and
localized beach erosion. Large waves can sweep across the
beach without warning, pulling people into the sea from rocks,
jetties, and beaches. These waves can also move large objects
such as logs, crushing anyone caught underneath.
Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.