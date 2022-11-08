Beach Hazards Statement issued November 8 at 5:34AM PST until November 8 at 10:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

* IMPACTS…Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Large waves can sweep across the beach without warning, pulling people into the sea from rocks, jetties, and beaches. These waves can also move large objects such as logs, crushing anyone caught underneath. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.