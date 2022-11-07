Wind Advisory issued November 7 at 3:38AM PST until November 8 at 10:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

* WHAT…South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Coastal North Bay, Marin Coastal Range, San Francisco

including San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Santa Cruz Mountains,

Monterey Bay coastline, and Big Sur coastline.

* WHEN…From 7 PM this evening to 10 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strong southerly winds associated with

strengthening surface low expected to approach the coastline

near the San Francisco Peninsula this evening into Tuesday

morning.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

SM