Beach Hazards Statement issued November 7 at 1:36PM PST until November 8 at 10:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…Large breaking waves and increased risk of rip currents.
* WHERE…Northern Monterey Bay.
* WHEN…Through Tuesday morning.
* IMPACTS…Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and
localized beach erosion. Large, unexpected waves can sweep
across the beach without warning, sweeping people into the sea
from rocks, jetties, and beaches. These waves can also move
large objects such as logs, crushing anyone caught underneath.
Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to
dangerous surf conditions. Avoid rocks and jetties. Avoid steep
beaches. Stay much farther back from the water and never turn
your back on the ocean.
SM