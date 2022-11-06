Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Published 6:04 AM

Beach Hazards Statement issued November 6 at 6:04AM PST until November 8 at 10:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

* WHAT…Large breaking waves and increased risk of rip currents.

* WHERE…Northern Monterey Bay County.

* WHEN…From Monday morning through Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS…Large, unexpected waves can sweep across the beach
without warning, sweeping people into the sea from rocks,
jetties, and beaches. These waves can also move large objects
such as logs, crushing anyone caught underneath.
Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content