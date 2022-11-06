Beach Hazards Statement issued November 6 at 6:04AM PST until November 8 at 10:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…Large breaking waves and increased risk of rip currents.
* WHERE…Northern Monterey Bay County.
* WHEN…From Monday morning through Tuesday morning.
* IMPACTS…Large, unexpected waves can sweep across the beach
without warning, sweeping people into the sea from rocks,
jetties, and beaches. These waves can also move large objects
such as logs, crushing anyone caught underneath.
Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.