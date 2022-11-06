Beach Hazards Statement issued November 6 at 1:23PM PST until November 8 at 10:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…Large breaking waves and increased risk of rip currents.
* WHERE…Northern Monterey Bay, including Santa Cruz.
* WHEN…From Monday morning through Tuesday morning.
* IMPACTS…Large, unexpected waves can sweep across the beach
without warning, sweeping people into the sea from rocks,
jetties, and beaches. These waves can also move large objects
such as logs, crushing anyone caught underneath.
Don’t be fooled by an ocean that looks calm. There can be 30
minutes of small waves before a sneaker wave strikes. Avoid rocks
and jetties. Avoid steep beaches. Stay much farther back from the
water and never turn your back on the ocean. Remain out of the
water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.