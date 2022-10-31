Beach Hazards Statement issued October 31 at 1:41PM PDT until October 31 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…Increased risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents
along the coast, especially for northwest facing beaches.
Larger breaking waves from 13 to 19 feet during the afternoon
and evening hours.
* WHERE…San Francisco, Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes
National Seashore, San Fransisco Peninsula Coast, Northern
Monterey Bay and Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast
Counties.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Large, unexpected waves can sweep across the beach
without warning, sweeping people into the sea from rocks,
jetties, and beaches. These waves can also move large objects
such as logs, crushing anyone caught underneath.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Highest risk of sneaker waves and strong
rip currents will be on Monday morning through the afternoon.
Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.