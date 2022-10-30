Beach Hazards Statement issued October 30 at 6:59AM PDT until October 31 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…Increased risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents
along the coast, especially for northwest facing beaches.
* WHERE…San Francisco, Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes
National Seashore, San Fransisco Peninsula Coast, Northern
Monterey Bay and Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast
Counties.
* WHEN…From early Monday morning through Monday evening.
* IMPACTS…Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions with
localized beach erosion.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Highest risk of sneaker waves and strong
rip currents will be on Monday morning through the afternoon.
Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.