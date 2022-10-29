Beach Hazards Statement issued October 29 at 11:49PM PDT until October 31 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS San Francisco CA

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Highest risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents Monday morning through Monday afternoon. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.

* WHAT…Increased risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents along the coast, especially for northwest facing beaches.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.