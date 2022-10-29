Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Published 11:49 PM

Beach Hazards Statement issued October 29 at 11:49PM PDT until October 31 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS San Francisco CA

* WHAT…Increased risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents
along the coast, especially for northwest facing beaches.

* WHERE…San Francisco, Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes
National Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Northern
Monterey Bay and Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast.

* WHEN…From early Monday morning through Monday evening.

* IMPACTS…Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and
localized beach erosion.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Highest risk of sneaker waves and strong
rip currents Monday morning through Monday afternoon.
Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content