Wind Advisory issued October 21 at 7:21PM PDT until October 22 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 40 to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Coastal North Bay, Including Point Reyes National
Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula Coast and Southern Monterey
Bay and Big Sur Coast.
* WHEN…From 11 AM to 9 PM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Conditions will be very windy at the beach.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Increasing northwest winds on Saturday will
bring gusty conditions to coastal areas. Winds will be breezy
Saturday morning, then are forecast to strengthen first along
the North Bay coastline by late Saturday morning. Winds along
the San Francisco Peninsula and southward through the Big Sur
coastline will strengthen around early afternoon. Only exception
is for Northern Monterey Bay (including Santa Cruz and
Watsonville) which will be shielded from the strengthening
northwest flow.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Watch for debris on
roadways such as downed branches or loose objects.