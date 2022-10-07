Dense Fog Advisory issued October 7 at 6:46AM PDT until October 7 at 10:00AM PDT by NWS San Francisco CA
* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE…Northern Salinas Valley, Hollister Valley, and Carmel
Valley, Northern Monterey Bay and Southern Monterey Bay and Big
Sur Coast.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM PDT this morning.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you. If driving along Highway 1 this morning, be
sure to use caution.